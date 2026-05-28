The Number One Diet for Lowering Obesity Risk During Menopause

For many women, menopause can feel like their body suddenly stopped playing by the rules.The same meals. But somehow, the weight keeps creeping up.Now, a new study suggests certain eating patterns may actually help lower the risk of obesity during this life transition.Researchers followed more than 38,000 women for 12 years, tracking their food intake and weight changes before, during and after menopause.They compared their annual weight change across 7 dietary patterns, including the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, plant-based diets, low-carb diets and ultra-processed food intake.On average, women gained about 2 pounds per year.The diet associated with the lowest risk of obesity? A mostly plant-forward eating pattern called the “planetary health diet.”It focuses on fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains and healthy fats, while limiting ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and processed meats.Similar eating styles — including the Mediterranean diet, DASH diet and healthy plant-based diets — were also tied to better weight outcomes.On the other hand, diets more likely to spike blood sugar and insulin levels were linked to greater weight gain during menopause.These diets tend to be higher in ultra-processed foods, red and processed meats, potatoes and sodium.The authors say the findings suggest small dietary changes may help support healthier weight management and long-term metabolic health during menopause.Source: JAMA Network Open Author Associations: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, National University of Singapore .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter