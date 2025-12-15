Uterine Fibroids May Signal Heart Trouble, Major Study Finds

Millions of women live with uterine fibroids — and now, new research shows they may carry a much higher risk of heart disease.A large national study followed more than 2.7 million women for up to 10 years.The results showed women diagnosed with uterine fibroids had an 81% higher risk of developing major heart disease compared with women without fibroids.By year 10, 5.4% of women with fibroids had experienced a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event — versus 3% of women without fibroids.The increased risk showed up across all races and ages, but was especially strong in younger women… with those under 40 facing a 251% higher risk of cardiovascular disease if they had fibroids.One study author says, “The strength of the relationship between heart disease risk and uterine fibroids was striking,”She says while more research is needed, “these findings suggest women diagnosed with fibroids may benefit from enhanced attention to heart health and risk factor management.”Source: Journal of the American Heart AssociationAuthor Affiliations: University of Pennsylvania, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia , University of Rochester Medical Center .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter