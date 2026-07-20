Why Do So Many Women Miss the Signs of Perimenopause?

About one in three women over 35 are unsure whether they're in perimenopause—and researchers say symptom confusion is a major reason why.They surveyed more than 7,600 U.S. women and, overall, 34% said they were unsure of their reproductive stage. That uncertainty peaked at 42% among women ages 40 to 44.Perimenopause is the transitional period leading up to the final menstrual cycle. It often begins in a woman's mid-40s, but it can start earlier and last four to eight years.Common symptoms include hot flashes, mood changes, vaginal dryness and recurring urinary tract infections, which often impact quality of life.More than half of those surveyed (56%) said they struggled to tell whether changes they were experiencing were caused by perimenopause or something else.The researchers say there's no definitive lab test for perimenopause, and symptoms can overlap with conditions such as premenstrual syndrome, thyroid disease and mental health conditions.Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director for The Menopause Society says, "Symptom confusion, misconceptions, and barriers to care are leaving many women without the clarity and support they need during the menopause transition."The authors say the goal is to move beyond searching for a diagnosis and instead provide women with the information, validation and support they need.Source: Menopause Author Affiliations: The Menopause Society.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter