Women With Endometriosis May Face an Increased Risk of Heart Disease

190 million women and girls of reproductive age have endometriosis….and a new study suggests this may put them at serious risk for heart disease.

Endometriosis occurs when uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus -- on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and nearby organs --- causing severe pain and troubles with fertility.

Researchers looked at rates of heart attack and stroke in more than 60,000 women with endometriosis versus nearly a quarter million without the condition. The results showed women with endometriosis had 35% higher odds for a heart attack and 20% higher odds for an ischemic stroke.

Endometriosis also appeared to increase the risk for heart arrythmia and heart failure.

The lead author says women with endometriosis should be regularly checked for heart disease. He says, “It is now time for female-specific risk factors -- such as endometriosis, but also gestational diabetes and preeclampsia -- to be considered in cardiovascular risk prediction models."

These findings were presented at a medical meeting and should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Source: European Society of Cardiology

Author Affiliations: Rigshospitalet Copenhagen University Hospital