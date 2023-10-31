AAP: Teens OK Being Asked About Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity

TUESDAY, Oct. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Most adolescents and young adults are comfortable being asked about their sexual orientation and gender identity in a health care setting, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics, held from Oct. 20 to 24 in Washington, D.C.

Jessica Pourian, M.D., from Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues conducted a study at an academic adolescent medicine clinic, which included four programs: primary care, gender, eating disorder, gynecology/menstrual health. Two hundred sixty participants ages 10 to 26 years (32 percent aged 18 to 20 years) were surveyed.

The researchers found that 50 percent of the participants were gender diverse (GD) and 52 percent were lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB); 38 percent identified as both GD and LGB. Overall, 64 percent of participants agreed that it was important to be asked about gender identity, chosen name, and pronouns. More GD than cisgender youth agreed about the importance of asking about these data (83 versus 45 percent). Asking about sexual orientation was considered less important than gender identity. Overall, more LGB than heterosexual youth agreed with the importance of asking about sexual orientation (56 versus 38 percent). Of the adolescents and young adults, 70 percent were comfortable being asked about their sexual orientation or gender identity, with no preference for any single method.

"By facilitating these discussions, we can foster an inclusive health care environment that ultimately leads to more effective and tailored care for our young patients," Pourian said in a statement.

