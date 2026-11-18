WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Atopic dermatitis (AD) is significantly associated with sleep disturbance in children, particularly among those with mental health comorbidities and those without atopy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Samantha Sundermeier, D.O., and Noah Buboltz, M.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, examined the relationship between AD and sleep in underserved children. The analysis included electronic health records from 26,395 pediatric patients (birth to 21 years) seen in a primary care clinic from January 2024 to January 2026.The researchers found that 14.5 percent of patients had AD, 10.3 percent had sleep disturbance, 34.9 percent had atopy, and 11.5 percent had mental health conditions. Co-occurrence of AD and sleep disturbance was seen in 1.8 percent, and AD was associated with increased odds of sleep disturbance (odds ratio, 1.28). Among patients with mental health comorbidities (odds ratio, 1.52) and among those without atopy (odds ratio, 2.12), this association was stronger, suggesting effect modification."Eczema is often thought of as just a skin problem, but our findings suggest it is associated with a child's overall well-being, particularly their sleep," Sundermeier said in a statement. "This highlights the importance of asking about sleep, not just skin symptoms, when caring for children with eczema."AbstractPress ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter