MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is a considerable delay from prescription of biologic therapy to final approval for pediatric patients, and almost 40 percent of prescriptions requiring a prior authorization (PA) are denied, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Mark Holland, M.D., from the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and colleagues examined the landscape of PA denials of biologic therapies by payers in a retrospective chart review of pediatric patients (median age, 11.4 years; 50.3 percent male and 49.7 percent female) who had been prescribed biologics by allergists for atopic conditions. The analysis included omalizumab, mepolizumab, benralizumab, dupilumab, and tezepelumab, which were prescribed between 2018 and 2026.The researchers identified 326 prescriptions for biologic therapy. The most frequently prescribed biologic was omalizumab, which accounted for more than half of the biologics prescribed (55.8 percent), followed by dupilumab (26 percent). Overall, 39.3 percent of the prescriptions requiring a PA were denied. Not meeting insurance criteria and a trial of a prerequisite were the most common reasons for denial (24.4 and 23.4 percent, respectively). There was a mean of 32.65 days from prescription of medication to approval."We hope this data helps start a conversation about making the approval process faster and simpler," coauthor Aarti Pandya, M.D., also from the Children's Mercy Hospital, said in a statement. "Children shouldn't have to wait weeks for care their allergist knows they need immediately."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter