Allergies

ACAAI: COVID-19 Vaccination Reduces Risk for Multiple Infections in Children With Atopic Dermatitis

Reduced risks seen for multiple infections and for allergic complications, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, contact dermatitis
covid 19 virus vaccine vial
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Asthma
Eczema
Infection
Atopic Dermatitis
COVID Vaccine
Allergy
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com