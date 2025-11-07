ACAAI: Eczema Onset, Severity Can Effect Child's Ability to Outgrow Food Allergy

FRIDAY, Nov. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The likelihood of outgrowing food allergy (FA) is reduced in association with the onset of eczema at 4 to 6 months, greater severity, and longer duration, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 6 to 10 in Orlando, Florida.Nicole Koulov, from the University of Texas in Houston, and colleagues examined the effects of eczema onset timing, duration, and severity on subsequent development of oral tolerance in children aged 0 to 12 years with a history of outgrown immunoglobulin E-mediated FA.The researchers found that models estimated a significant nonlinear association between eczema duration and FA duration among 855 pediatric patients with eczema, with the predicted probability of outgrowing an allergy decreasing at lower durations, increasing with durations between eight and 10 years, then decreasing again. The odds of outgrowing an FA were lower in association with greater eczema severity. Children whose eczema began at 4 to 6 months of age had significantly lower odds of resolution compared with those with onset at 0 to 3 months; no significant difference was seen for later-onset groups."These findings show that eczema is more than just a coexisting condition -- it may directly influence whether children overcome food allergies," coauthor Amal Assa'ad, M.D., of the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, said in a statement. "Our data suggest that the timing and management of eczema could be an important factor in helping children develop tolerance."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter