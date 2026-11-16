MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can mimic symptoms of food allergy, and there has been an increase in the incidence and prevalence of EoE since 2009, according to two studies presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Talal Nsouli, M.D., from the Watergate and McLean Allergy and Asthma Centers in Washington, D.C., and colleagues conducted a retrospective review of 29 consecutive patients referred for recurrent presumed food-induced anaphylaxis and subsequently diagnosed with EoE. The researchers found that the time to diagnosis was a mean of 5.55 ± 2.20 years. Throat tightening, dysphagia, chest pain, hypersalivation, food impaction, and inability to swallow were the predominant symptoms. Immunoglobulin E-mediated anaphylaxis was not supported in an allergy evaluation. In all patients, esophageal biopsies exhibited ≥15 eosinophils per high-power field, confirming EoE.In a second study, Bushra Tbakhi, M.D., from the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and colleagues conducted a retrospective review of the Epic Cosmos database composed of more than 300 million patients to examine EoE. Overall, 508,739 patients had EoE by diagnostic code alone and 159,279 were identified by diagnostic code in combination with endoscopy and histology. The researchers found that the proportion of males to females was higher overall, but predominance decreased with increasing age. Prevalence and incidence increased 7.1- and 1.3-fold, respectively, since 2009. Northern states had the highest rates (e.g., New Hampshire, 0.31 percent). Strong associations were seen for EoE with the presence of multiple allergic comorbidities, food allergy, and gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease (odds ratios, 23.7, 6.3, and 11.1, respectively)."We are seeing increased EoE over time," Tbakhi said in a statement. "Associated allergic conditions may help identify patients at high risk for EoE."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter