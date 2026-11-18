WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), characterized by delayed hypersensitivity reactions to mammalian-derived food and products, omalizumab therapy is associated with a reduction in severity and frequency of food-triggered reactions, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Collette M. Tilly, M.D., from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort analysis involving 64 patients (median age, 55 years; 56 percent female) with confirmed AGS treated with omalizumab between April 2022 and November 2025.At baseline, 81 and 53 percent of patients had documented anaphylaxis and required epinephrine, respectively. Patients were treated for a median of 23 months. The researchers found that no patients required epinephrine for food-triggered reactions during omalizumab therapy. Overall, 95 percent reported patient-defined, clinically meaningful reduction in reaction frequency or severity. Thirty-one percent achieved mammalian food and/or product reintroduction, including full and partial reintroduction in 13 and 19 percent, respectively. Adverse events occurred rarely and were mainly mild, most often arthralgias. Three percent of patients discontinued therapy as a result of adverse events."Even patients who are very careful about avoiding mammalian products can experience accidental exposures and reactions," Tilly said in a statement. "In our study, patients treated with omalizumab had fewer or less severe reactions, and none required epinephrine for a food-related reaction while on therapy. These findings suggest that omalizumab may offer an additional layer of protection for patients living with alpha-gal syndrome."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter