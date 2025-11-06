ACAAI: Peanut Patch Safely Builds Tolerance Over Three Years in Peanut-Allergic Toddlers

THURSDAY, Nov. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A peanut patch treatment (Viaskin Peanut Patch; [VP250]) continues to help toddlers safely build tolerance to peanuts over three years, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 6 to 10 in Orlando, Florida.Matthew Greenhawt, M.D., from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in Arlington, Virginia, and colleagues reported end-of-study results from the open-label extension of the phase 3 EPITOPE study of epicutaneous immunotherapy with VP250. The analysis included 266 toddler participants, including 91 who were initially in the placebo group, of whom 56 underwent month 36 double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenges (DBPCFC).The researchers found that at month 36 of VP250, 71.2 percent of initial placebo participants reached an eliciting dose ≥1,000 mg (equivalent of three to four peanut kernels) compared with 62.7 percent at month 12. Similarly, during the time period, there were increases seen in an eliciting dose ≥2,000 mg (36.5 to 46.0 percent), as well as increases in the number of patients completing the DBPCFC without meeting stopping criteria (28.4 to 42.0 percent). Furthermore, there were reductions seen in DBPCFC reaction severity, with 10.0 percent having severe symptoms at month 36 versus 19.2 percent at month 12. There were no treatment-related anaphylaxis or serious treatment-related adverse events observed in year 3 of VP250 treatment, and over time, there were continued decreases in local application-site reactions."These results show that ongoing treatment with the peanut patch continues to improve tolerance and remains safe over time," Greenhawt said in a statement. "For parents of toddlers with peanut allergies, this kind of approach may one day offer peace of mind by reducing the risk of having an allergic reaction, including severe reactions, from accidental exposure."The study was funded by DBV Technologies, the maker of the Viaskin Peanut Patch.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter