Allergic Rhinitis, Hearing Loss Linked to ADHD in Children

THURSDAY, Oct. 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Hearing loss and allergic rhinitis are associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), with a stronger association seen in patients with both conditions than either one alone, according to a study published online Sept. 12 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.Bo Ram Yang, Ph.D., from the Chungnam National University College of Pharmacy, and Bong Jik Kim, from the Chungnam National University College of Medicine -- both in Daejeon, South Korea, conducted a cross-sectional, population-based study to examine the association for hearing loss and allergic rhinitis with ADHD. Pediatric patient samples from the Korea Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service database were obtained from 2009 to 2018.The researchers observed significant associations for both hearing loss and allergic rhinitis with ADHD; a stronger association was seen for patients with both hearing loss and allergic rhinitis compared with those with either hearing loss or allergic rhinitis alone. Compared with boys, girls appeared to have a stronger association of hearing loss with ADHD."We should be more vigilant in managing children with ADHD who also have hearing loss and allergic rhinitis," the authors write. "These comorbid conditions require concurrent treatment, which could potentially enhance the effectiveness of ADHD management."Abstract/Full Text.