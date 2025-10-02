Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis, Hearing Loss Linked to ADHD in Children

Stronger association seen for patients with both hearing loss and allergic rhinitis than for those with either one alone
child hearing
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
ADHD
Hearing Loss
Nasal Allergies
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com