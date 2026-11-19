The annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology was held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix, with attendees including allergy and immunology specialists as well as other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the prevention and treatment of asthma, food and medication allergies, and immune dysfunction.ACAAI: Omalizumab Cuts Severity, Frequency of Food-Triggered Reactions in Alpha-Gal SyndromeWEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with alpha-gal syndrome, characterized by delayed hypersensitivity reactions to mammalian-derived food and products, omalizumab therapy is associated with a reduction in severity and frequency of food-triggered reactions, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Read Full TextACAAI: Knowledge Gaps Identified for Clinicians Ordering Food Allergy PanelsWEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Despite knowing that food allergy panels often result in false positives, many clinicians keep ordering the tests, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Read Full TextACAAI: Children With Atopic Dermatitis More Likely to Have Sleep DisturbanceWEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Atopic dermatitis is significantly associated with sleep disturbance in children, particularly among those with mental health comorbidities and those without atopy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Read Full TextACAAI: Eosinophilic Esophagitis Symptoms Can Be Mistaken for Food AllergyMONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) can mimic symptoms of food allergy, and there has been an increase in the incidence and prevalence of EoE since 2009, according to two studies presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Read Full TextACAAI: Considerable Delay Seen From Rx to Approval for Children's BiologicsMONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There is a considerable delay from prescription of biologic therapy to final approval for pediatric patients, and almost 40 percent of prescriptions requiring a prior authorization are denied, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held from Nov. 12 to 16 in Phoenix.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter