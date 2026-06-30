C-Section, Maternal History of Allergic Diseases Linked to Allergic Rhinitis in Offspring

TUESDAY, June 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Maternal cesarean section (CS) and maternal history of allergic diseases (MHAD) are independent and synergistic risk factors for allergic rhinitis (AR) in offspring, according to a study published online June 20 in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology.Zixin Liu, from Xiangtan Medicine & Health Vocational College in China, and colleagues conducted a case-control study to examine the interaction between CS and MHAD on influencing the risk of AR in offspring. A total of 239 children diagnosed with AR and 239 children without a history of AR were enrolled in the case and control groups.The researchers found that the CS and MHAD rates were significantly higher in the case (50.7 and 36.8 percent, respectively) than the control group (35.1 and 27.6 percent, respectively). Maternal CS and MHAD were independent risk factors for AR in offspring (odds ratios, 1.916 and 1.585, respectively). There was a significant multiplicative interaction between maternal CS and MHAD (odds ratio, 3.472), with the combined effect associated with a 5.619-fold increased risk."CS and MHAD exerted synergistic effects that jointly influenced the risk of AR in offspring," the authors write. "For women of reproductive age with a history of allergic diseases, clinical practice should emphasize pre-pregnancy counseling and guidance on delivery methods, strictly control the indications for CS, and prioritize vaginal delivery."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter