Allergies

C-Section, Maternal History of Allergic Diseases Linked to Allergic Rhinitis in Offspring

Independent and synergistic effects for cesarean section, MHAD with risk of allergic rhinitis in offspring
sneeze allergy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Allergies
Cesarean Section
Otorhinolaryngology
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