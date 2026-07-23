CDC: Seroprevalence of Alpha-Gal IgE Antibodies Highest in States With Elevated Case Counts

THURSDAY, July 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The estimated seroprevalence of alpha-gal immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies is similar to the geographic distribution of suspected alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) cases, according to research published in the July 2 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Eleanor F. Saunders, M.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues examined the proportion of people in the United States who are seropositive for alpha-gal IgE. A total of 3,000 serum samples collected during November 2024 to April 2025 from blood donors living in 10 states were tested for the presence of alpha-gal IgE antibodies.The researchers found that seroprevalence rates were high in states that previously reported high numbers of suspected AGS cases. Among persons aged 16 years and older, the highest estimated seroprevalence rates were seen in Arkansas and Missouri (31.2 and 26.0 percent, respectively). Estimated seroprevalence was lower for those aged 16 to 34 years versus those aged 55 to 64 years (odds ratio, 0.40); male donors had a higher seroprevalence than female donors (odds ratio, 1.61). Hispanic persons had lower estimated seroprevalence than non-Hispanics (odds ratio, 0.43).The researchers say these findings can guide development of AGS surveillance systems and help identify regions with increased risk. "Blood donor seroprevalence data provide a valuable picture of where alpha-gal exposure is occurring," Saunders said in a statement. "These findings support a geographically focused approach to surveillance, prevention, and provider education in communities at greatest risk."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter