Allergies

Distinct Skin Microbiome Features Emerge Before Atopic Disease Onset in Infants

Early skin dysbiosis characterized by enrichment of Staphylococcus species linked to later development of AD with food sensitization and food allergy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Bacteria
Genetics
Eczema
Skin Disorders
Allergies
Food Allergies
Infants
Atopic Dermatitis
Biomarkers
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