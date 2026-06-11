Earlier Introduction of Eggs to Infants' Diets Tied to Decrease in Egg Allergies

THURSDAY, June 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Updated infant feeding guidelines recommending earlier introduction of eggs led to measurable reductions in the population prevalence of egg allergy in Australia, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Pediatrics.Jennifer J. Koplin, Ph.D., from the University of Queensland in South Brisbane, Australia, and colleagues estimated the change in population prevalence of egg allergy after a guideline update recommending earlier introduction of eggs into the infant diet. The analysis included infants aged 11 to 15 months attending their 12-month immunization visit in Australia, before (2007 to 2011; 5,276 infants) and after (2018 to 2019; 1,933 infants) guideline changes.The researchers found that the median age at egg introduction decreased from 8 months in 2007 to 2011 to 6 months in 2018 to 2019. The prevalence of egg allergy decreased from 9.2 percent in 2007 to 2011 to 7.6 percent in 2018 to 2019, when adjusting for known allergy risk factors. Among infants with early eczema, egg allergy decreased from 34.6 to 21.9 percent (adjusted absolute difference, −12.7 percentage points)."We also found a high uptake of updated guidelines in the community, which is key to any impact," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter