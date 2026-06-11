Allergies

Earlier Introduction of Eggs to Infants' Diets Tied to Decrease in Egg Allergies

Authors highlight high community uptake as a key component of the impact
eggs bird flu
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Eczema
Food Allergies
Infants
Guideline
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