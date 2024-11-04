Early Exposure to Nitrogen Dioxide, PM2.5 Linked to Peanut Allergy

MONDAY, Nov. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Early-life exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and particulate matter with diameter of 2.5 µm or less (PM 2.5 ) is associated with peanut allergy prevalence and persistence, according to a study published online Oct. 23 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Diego J. Lopez, Ph.D., from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues recruited a population-based sample of 1-year-old infants who were followed at ages 4, 6, and 10 years to examine whether exposure to air pollution is associated with eczema and food allergies in the first 10 years of life.

The researchers found that the prevalence of peanut allergy at ages 1 and 4 years was higher for those exposed to a high concentration of NO 2 (<10 ppb) at age 1 year (adjusted odds ratios, 2.21 and 2.29, respectively). There was an association seen for high exposure to NO 2 at age 6 years with higher peanut allergy prevalence at age 6 years (adjusted odds ratio, 1.34 per 2.7 ppb NO 2 increase). Peanut allergy at ages 4, 6, and 10 years was associated with increased PM 2.5 at age 1 year (adjusted odds ratios, 1.27, 1.27, and 1.46 per 1.2 µg/m PM 2.5 increase, respectively). Persistent peanut allergy at later ages was seen in association with increased concentrations of NO 2 or PM 2.5 . There was little evidence of associations with eczema or egg allergy.

"This evidence highlights the importance of early-life interventions aimed at reducing exposure to air pollutants, which could potentially prevent peanut allergies," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

