Allergies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Prevalence May Be Higher Than Thought in Pediatric Patients With Asthma

Screening in a pediatric asthma clinic may increase diagnosis rates
Sick little girl feeling chest pain and having breathing problems talking with a pediatrician during a medical examination
Sick little girl feeling chest pain and having breathing problems talking with a pediatrician during a medical examinationAdobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Child Health
Asthma
Screening
Allergies
Gastrointestinal Disorders
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Children's Health
Endoscopy
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