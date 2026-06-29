Allergies

Genetically Lower Systolic BP Linked to Increased Risk of Allergic Rhinitis

No evidence that genetic liability to allergic rhinitis influences systolic blood pressure
Genetically Lower Systolic BP Linked to Increased Risk of Allergic Rhinitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Blood Pressure
Nasal Allergies
Hypotension
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