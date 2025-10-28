Allergies

Higher Oxidative Balance Score Linked to Increased Odds of Allergic Rhinitis

In fully adjusted models, each unit increase in total OBS linked to 2 percent higher odds of allergic rhinitis
allergies nose sneeze rhinitis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Allergies
Nasal Allergies
Antioxidants
allergies, seasonal allergies,
Food and Nutrition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com