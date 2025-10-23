IgE-Mediated Food Allergy Rates Decreased After Early Peanut Introduction Guidelines

THURSDAY, Oct. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Following publication of early peanut introduction guidelines and/or addendum guidelines, there was a decrease in the rates of peanut or any immunoglobulin E-mediated food allergy (IgE-FA), according to a study published online Oct. 20 in Pediatrics.Stanislaw J. Gabryszewski, M.D., Ph.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues used electronic health record data to define preguideline, postguideline, and postaddendum guideline cohorts (cohort entry during Sept. 1, 2012, to Aug. 31, 2014; Sept. 1, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2017; and Feb. 1, 2017, to Jan. 31, 2019, respectively) to examine trends in rates of peanut or any IgE-FA.The researchers found that from the preguidelines to the postguidelines period, there was a significant decrease in the cumulative incidence and risk for development of peanut IgE-FA (0.79 to 0.53 percent; hazard ratio [HR], 0.65) and any IgE-FA (1.46 to 1.02 percent; HR, 0.69). Furthermore, from the preguidelines to postaddendum guidelines period, there was a significant decrease in the cumulative incidence and risk for development of peanut IgE-FA (0.79 to 0.45 percent; HR, 0.55) and any IgE-FA (1.46 to 0.93 percent; HR, 0.63). In the interrupted time series analysis, a decline in IgE-FA diagnosis postguidelines was confirmed."Our study is one of the first to detect a significant trend toward reduced IgE-FA diagnosis in the United States following the evidence-based paradigm shift toward early food introduction as a means of preventing food allergy," the authors write.Abstract/Full TextEditorial.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter