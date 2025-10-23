Allergies

IgE-Mediated Food Allergy Rates Decreased After Early Peanut Introduction Guidelines

From preguidelines to the postguidelines period, cumulative incidence and risk significantly decreased for development of peanut or any IgE-FA
IgE-Mediated Food Allergy Rates Decreased After Early Peanut Introduction Guidelines
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Parenting
Child Development
Food Allergies
Guideline
Food and Nutrition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com