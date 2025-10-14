Intervention Boosts Pediatrician Adherence to Guidelines for Early Peanut Introduction

TUESDAY, Oct. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A multifaceted educational intervention improved clinician guideline adherence to the 2017 recommendation for early introduction of peanut-containing foods, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Pediatrics.Ruchi S. Gupta, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues implemented a multifaceted intervention embedded in electronic health records (EHR) and containing education and clinical decision support tools. Pediatric clinician adherence to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Prevention of Peanut Allergy Guidelines, documented in 4- or 6-month well child care visit EHR data (18,480 infants), was compared for 290 clinicians at 30 pediatric practices who were randomly assigned to the intervention or control group.The researchers found that among 18,182 low-risk infants, intervention clinicians were adherent for 83.7 percent, while control clinicians were adherent for 34.7 percent (odds ratio [OR], 14.6). For 298 high-risk infants, intervention clinicians were adherent for 26.8 percent, while control clinicians were adherent for 10.4 percent (OR, 3.1)."While more work is needed, the success of this intervention supports wider dissemination to prevent peanut allergy in children," Gupta said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter