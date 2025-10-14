Allergies

Intervention Boosts Pediatrician Adherence to Guidelines for Early Peanut Introduction

Significantly increased adherence in both high- and low-risk children supports broader dissemination, authors say
Creamy peanut butter and peanuts isolated on white background. Spreads peanut butter in the jar.
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Screening
Doctors
Food Allergies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com