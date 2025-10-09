Intranasal Adrenaline Offers Viable, Needle-Free Option for Anaphylaxis

THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Intranasal (IN) adrenaline represents a viable, needle-free alternative treatment for anaphylaxis, with comparable pharmacokinetics, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress, held Sept. 27 to 28 in Vienna.Danielle Furness, M.B.B.S., from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine whether IN adrenaline results in faster absorption, higher peak plasma concentrations, and comparable safety compared to intramuscular (IM) administration in adults. Five eligible studies were identified, including open-label trials and phase 1 studies.The researchers found that IN adrenaline exhibited comparable or faster absorption than IM adrenaline (Tmax, 2.5 to 30 versus 9 to 45 minutes) and achieved similar or higher plasma adrenaline levels. Between the groups, pharmacodynamic responses (heart rate and blood pressure) were similar. Mild and transient side effects of IN administration were seen. Greater stability was seen for the IN formulation (shelf life of two years versus 12 to 18 months for IM autoinjectors)."If approved for use, nasal sprays could become a suitable and equally effective needle-free alternative to the EpiPen, which is the current treatment for anaphylaxis," Furness said in a statement. "Patients would still need clear instructions on how and when to use a nasal spray, but it could improve timely administration of adrenaline, especially for people who are afraid of needles, or in public, out-of-hospital settings, which could reduce the rates of hospitalizations."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter