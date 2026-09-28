Allergies

Lower Dietary Diversity in First Year Linked to Atopic Dermatitis

Low- and moderate-diversity groups had significantly increased risk for AD compared with high-diversity group
baby eating food
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Eczema
Infants
Food and Nutrition
Atopic Dermatitis
Allergy
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