Allergies

Omalizumab, Multiallergen OIT Both Viable for Multifood Allergy Treatment

Higher rate of treatment success seen with omalizumab in intention-to-treat analysis, but not in per-protocol analysis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Immunotherapy
Food Allergies
Xolair
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