Parents Delaying Introduction of Nuts and Eggs, Tied to Increase in Food Allergy Risk

WEDNESDAY, June 11, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Most highly allergenic foods are introduced to infants at 6 to 9 months, but introduction of eggs and nuts is delayed beyond age 1 year in a large proportion of infants, according to a study published online April 30 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.Suzannah Helps, from University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a population birth cohort study to examine whether the introduction of highly allergenic foods differed in infants with a family history of allergy. The analysis included parent reports of their infants' diet and introduction of highly allergenic foods at around 6 months (216 parents) and 12 months (193 parents) and infant diet around 24 months of age (139 parents).The researchers found that most highly allergenic foods were introduced to infants at around 6 to 9 months, although nuts and eggs were introduced much later. One in five children (21 percent) had not been exposed to eggs and 35 percent of infants had not been exposed to nuts by 12 months. Late introduction of any of the highly allergenic foods was not predicted by family allergy history. However, infants with a family history of allergy were more likely to have diets that avoided foods due to allergy (most commonly dairy, soy, eggs, and nuts)."It's vital that this updated understanding reaches the public, as delayed introduction of these foods continues to contribute to the allergy epidemic," Helps said in a statement. Abstract/Full Text.