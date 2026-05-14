Allergies

Peanut OIT Safe With Slow Up-Dosing, Low Maintenance Dosing

Peanut oral immunotherapy safe for young children aged 1 to 3 years with slow up-dosing and low maintenance dosing
Peanuts
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Immunotherapy
Food Allergies
Children
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