Prenatal Exposure to Metal Mixture Linked to Childhood Allergic Symptoms

TUESDAY, Nov. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal exposure to metal mixtures is associated with an increased risk for allergic symptoms in childhood, according to a study published in the Dec. 1 issue of Science of the Total Environment.Abhishek Pandey, Ph.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues analyzed levels of arsenic (As), cadmium, cobalt, copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), nickel (Ni), and lead (Pb) in blood collected during the second and third trimesters in an analysis involving 542 mother-child dyads enrolled in a birth cohort in Mexico City. At 4 to 6 and 6 to 8 years of age, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis symptoms were assessed via questionnaire.The researchers found evidence of an association for second-trimester metal mixture exposure with an increased risk for ever allergic rhinitis symptoms at 6 to 8 years (odds ratio, 1.16). The greatest contribution to the metal mixture effect was seen for Mn, followed by Cu, and then Pb. There was also evidence seen for an association of second-trimester metal mixture exposure with an increased risk for current allergic rhinitis symptoms at 6 to 8 years (odds ratio, 1.13), with the main contributions by Mn, Cu, and Pb. Evidence was seen for a third-trimester metal mixture exposure association with an increased risk for current allergic rhinitis symptoms at 6 to 8 years (odds ratio, 1.17), with As and Mn being the top contributors, followed by Cu and Ni."This knowledge can help health care experts and policymakers have data-driven approaches to health policy to ensure the safety of pregnant women and children," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.