Allergies

Press-Needle Therapy Shows Potential for Pediatric Allergic Rhinitis

Significant improvement seen in clinical efficacy with press-needle therapy; therapy plus medication superior to medication alone
sneeze allergy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Acupuncture
Therapy & Procedures
Nasal Allergies
Alternative Treatments
Children
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