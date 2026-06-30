Real-Time Pollen Data Perceived as Valuable Among Some With Seasonal Allergies

TUESDAY, June 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There are unmet informational needs among individuals with seasonal allergies, according to a study published online June 1 in Frontiers in Allergy.Nora van Gaal, M.D., from the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in Bilthoven, Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional online questionnaire to examine the perceived value of real-time pollen data and intended use among 961 adults with self-reported or physician-diagnosed seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR).The researchers found that most participants used behavioral measures (58.1 percent) and medication (92.1 percent) to manage SAR symptoms, with perceived effectiveness varying. One in four respondents expressed a need for more symptom management information. There was an association between younger age and moderate perceived impact on daily life with increased informational needs for managing SAR. More than one-third of participants (35.4 percent) thought that real-time pollen data could contribute to managing SAR, with male gender and university education associated with a perceived possible contribution. Real-time pollen data were perceived as valuable for confirmation of symptoms, limiting exposure to pollen, and adjusting medication."Individualized, real-time pollen information is increasingly recognized as a possibly valuable tool to enable more preventive and reactive symptom management," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter