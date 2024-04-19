Recommendations Developed to Prepare Patients for Oral Immunotherapy

FRIDAY, April 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In a research article published online April 8 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, consensus recommendations are presented for preparing and counseling patients and caregivers prior to oral immunotherapy (OIT) initiation.

Douglas P. Mack, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues reached consensus for four themes and 103 statements specific to OIT preparatory procedures. The authors note that 76 statements reached consensus for inclusion specific to the themes of general considerations for counseling patients about OIT; patient- and family-specific factors that should be addressed before initiation of and during OIT; indications for OIT initiation; and potential contraindications and precautions for OIT. Consensus was reached on nine themes on the OIT consent form, which included benefits, risks, outcomes, alternatives, risk mitigation, difficulties/challenges, discontinuation, office policies, and long-term management. On the consent information form, 71 statements were included from these themes.

"These families must provide the therapy every single day. That's why these guidelines are so important," Mack said in a statement. "Safety can be optimized to make sure that they understand what they're taking on, while ensuring that they are aware of the kinds of side-effects that can be dangerous."

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

