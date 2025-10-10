Suicide Counts in a County Increase as Pollen Levels Rise

FRIDAY, Oct. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The suicide count in a county increases as pollen levels rise, according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of Health Economics.Joelle Abramowitz, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined the impact of allergies triggered by seasonal pollen on suicides by combining disparate datasets across 34 localities in the United States from 2006 to 2018. To identify the effect of pollen on suicides, a specification with granular fixed effects was used based on daily variation in pollen and suicides.The researchers found that the count of suicides in a county increased as pollen levels rose, with up to 7.4 percent more suicides when pollen levels were at their highest. On days with the highest pollen levels, individuals with a known mental health condition or treatment had an 8.6 percent higher incidence of suicides. As pollen levels rose, Google searches for allergy and depression symptoms increased, indicating that the effect was not spurious."We should be more conscious of our responsiveness to small environmental changes, such as pollen, and our mental health in general," Abramowitz said in a statement. "Given our findings, I believe medical providers should be aware of a patient's allergy history, as other research has also established a connection between allergies and a higher risk for suicide. I hope this research can lead to more tailored care and, ultimately, save lives."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter