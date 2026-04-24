Alternative Medicine

About One-Third of Children and Adolescents Use Dietary Supplements in the U.S.

Increases in alternative medicine use were driven by melatonin, probiotic, and fiber supplements
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Vitamins and Minerals
Probiotics
Nutritional Supplements
Alternative Treatments
Dietary Supplements
Melatonin
Children

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