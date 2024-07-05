Acupuncture Aids Sleep in Patients With Parkinson Disease

FRIDAY, July 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Acupuncture is associated with improved sleep quality in patients with Parkinson disease, according to a study published online June 26 in JAMA Network Open.

Mingyue Yan, Ph.D., from the First Clinical College of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine in China, and colleagues randomly assigned 78 patients with Parkinson disease and poor sleep quality to real or sham acupuncture for four weeks.

The researchers found a significant increase in Parkinson Disease Sleep Scale (PDSS) scores from baseline for both the real and sham groups. After four weeks of treatment, the real group had a significant increase in PDSS scores at four weeks and at eight weeks of follow-up compared with the sham group. There were no severe adverse events reported in either study arm, and all moderate adverse events were well managed.

"In this randomized clinical trial, acupuncture improved sleep quality and overall quality of life for individuals with Parkinson disease. The therapeutic effects persisted for up to four weeks, underscoring the potential of acupuncture as a beneficial adjunct in managing sleep-related issues among patients with Parkinson disease," the authors write. "Future research should consider diverse participant samples to ensure the applicability of the results to the broader population of patients with Parkinson disease."

Two authors hold patents related to the sham needle described in this trial.

