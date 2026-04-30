Alternative Medicine

Prevalence of Selected Complementary Health Approaches High in Seniors

Prevalence of recent use highest for spiritual practices, while prevalence of lifetime use highest for manual therapies
yoga stretching senior
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Alternative Medicine: Misc.
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