American College of Physicians, April 16-18

The annual meeting of the American College of Physicians (Internal Medicine Meeting) was held from April 16 to 18 in San Francisco and was attended by internal medicine physicians, adult medicine specialists, subspecialists, medical students, and allied health professionals. The conference highlighted recent advances in the prevention, detection, and treatment of illnesses in adults, with presentations focusing primarily on updates in neurology, oncology, infectious diseases, endocrinology, and cardiology."ACP's annual meeting provides a vital forum for refreshing our clinical skills, advancing research, and collaborating on solutions to strengthen the practice of internal medicine," Jason M. Goldman, M.D., president of ACP, said in a statement. "It's also a wonderful opportunity to connect with colleagues and share ideas to improve outcomes for our patients."ACP Updates Breast Cancer Screening RecommendationsFRIDAY, April 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Asymptomatic, average-risk women aged 50 to 74 years should receive biennial screening for breast cancer, according to a guidance statement published online April 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine to coincide with the Internal Medicine Meeting, the annual meeting of the American College of Physicians, held from April 16 to 18 in San Francisco.Read Full TextACP: Lower-Quality Scores Seen for AI- Versus Human-Generated Visit NotesFRIDAY, April 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Notes generated by artificial intelligence have lower-quality scores than those generated by humans across five standardized care cases, according to a study published online April 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine to coincide with the Internal Medicine Meeting, the annual meeting of the American College of Physicians, held from April 16 to 18 in San Francisco.Read Full TextACP: Muscle-Related Loss Often Exceeds Benchmarks With Incretin-Based TherapiesFRIDAY, April 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In many incretin-based interventions, reductions in muscle-related indices exceed prespecified benchmarks, according to a review published online April 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine to coincide with the Internal Medicine Meeting, the annual meeting of the American College of Physicians, held from April 16 to 18 in San Francisco.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter