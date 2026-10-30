American Society of Anesthesiologists, Oct. 16 to 20

The annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists was held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego, and was attended by anesthesiologists and other health care professionals from around the world. The conference featured presentations focused on the latest advances in the relief of pain and total care of surgical patients prior to, during, and after surgery.ASA: Perioperative GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Tied to Better Outcomes After Elective Noncardiac SurgeryWEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Perioperative glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist use is associated with better postoperative outcomes, including lower odds of major adverse cardiovascular events or infections, following elective noncardiac surgery, according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Read Full TextASA: Propofol Requirements for Endoscopy May Vary With Cannabis Consumption RouteTUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patients who smoke or vape cannabis may need more propofol than nonusers during endoscopic procedures, according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Read Full TextASA: Noise-Canceling Headphones May Aid Patients Undergoing Gynecological Laparoscopic SurgeryTUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Use of intraoperative noise-canceling headphones may significantly reduce the incidence and severity of postoperative nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing gynecological laparoscopic surgery, according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Read Full TextASA: Exercise Linked to Lower Risk for Postoperative Delirium After Cancer ResectionMONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing cancer resection, physical activity is associated with a reduced risk for postoperative delirium, according to a study presented at ANESTHESIOLOGY, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 16 to 20 in San Diego.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter