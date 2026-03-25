Anesthesiologists Can Help Protect O-Negative Blood Supply

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Anesthesiologists can help protect the supply of type O red blood cells, especially O-negative units, which are in chronically short supply, according to an Innovation in Practice article published in the January issue of Anesthesiology Open.Brent R. Lee, M.D., M.P.H., from North American Partners in Anesthesia in Washington, D.C., and colleagues, authors of the article, note that chronic shortages of type O red blood cells, particularly O-negative units, represent a growing national concern, with demand for O-negative red blood cells exceeding 12 percent of all transfused units despite O-negative blood comprising only 6.9 percent of the U.S. population. They discuss the role of anesthesiologists in addressing this shortage.The authors note that the American Red Cross has launched the Empower Group O Care Initiative, which promotes "Start Smart" and "Switch Sooner" principles: initiation of emergency transfusions with O-positive red blood cells in males and females beyond childbearing potential, followed by conversion to type-specific products as early as feasible. To minimize use of O-negative blood units, blood typing and crossmatching should be performed as early as possible. Inappropriate use of O-negative blood should be reduced, especially after determination of the patient's blood type. To prioritize switching to type-specific blood, anesthesiologists should collaborate with blood banks and other hospital stakeholders."In collaboration with other specialties and national organizations, anesthesiologists play a key role in alleviating chronic blood shortages and preserving the availability of O-negative blood for those who need it most," Lee said in a statement. "It is imperative that we maximize the benefits of blood transfusion, while strengthening the security of the nation's blood supply."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter