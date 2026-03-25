Physician’s Briefing

Anesthesiologists Can Help Protect O-Negative Blood Supply

Anesthesiologists say blood typing and crossmatching should be performed as early as possible; inappropriate use of O-negative blood should be reduced
blood transfusion
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Emergencies
Anesthesia
Blood Transfusion

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