Bagged, Precut Onions Tied to Salmonella Illnesses in 22 States

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Federal regulators are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to packaged, diced onions that has sickened at least 73 people across 22 states. Fifteen of the illnesses were serious enough to require hospitalization.

Gills Onions has already issued a recall for the products, which include diced yellow onions, diced onions and celery, diced mirepoix (onions, carrots, and celery), and diced red onions. They have use-by dates of August 2023, the California-based company said.

Consumers and businesses should not eat, sell, or serve these recalled products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a notice posted Monday on its website.

The onions were sold to foodservices and institutions nationwide and in Canada. They were also sold to retailers in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. People in numerous additional states have reported cases.

The FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are jointly investigating the outbreak, along with local partners.

Individuals and businesses should check their refrigerators and freezers for the products and throw them away, the FDA advised. People should not eat these onions.

