Annual Indirect Economic Burden of Sickle Cell Disease Over $2 Million

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with sickle cell disease (SCD) are more likely to report employment loss, and caregivers of children with SCD report more missed days of work, according to a study published online Feb. 29 in Blood Advances.

Rachel D'Amico Gordon, M.D., from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, and colleagues examined the indirect economic burden of SCD and assessed whether socioeconomic status and greater social vulnerability risks are associated with increased absenteeism and employment loss. Adults with SCD and caregivers of children with SCD at five U.S. centers were surveyed.

The researchers found that 10.3 and 17.5 percent of the 244 participants reported employment loss in the last five years and missing 10 or more days of work, respectively. Compared with caregivers of children with SCD, adults with SCD had three times more employment loss (odds ratio, 3.18), but fewer missed days of work (odds ratio, 0.24). Increased employment loss and more missed days of work were reported for participants who did not live with a partner (odds ratios, 4.70 and 4.58, respectively). The estimated indirect economic burden was $2,266,873 per year ($9,290 per participant).

"The impact of medical care costs compounded by losses of income opportunities perpetuate a vicious cycle of poverty among many patients with SCD and their families," the authors write.

