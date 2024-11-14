Blood Disorders

ASH: GLP-1 RA Use Tied to Lower Rate of Venous Thromboembolism in Diabetes

Significant reduction seen in VTE rates, with similar reductions for patients with and without obesity
THURSDAY, Nov. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) use is associated with a lower risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to a study scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, to be held from Dec. 9 to 12 in San Diego.

Cho Han Chiang, M.D., from Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and colleagues examined whether GLP-1 RA use would reduce the risk for VTE among patients with T2DM in a retrospective, propensity score-matched multicenter database analysis. Patients who received GLP-1 RAs were compared to those who received dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors; after propensity score matching, the final analysis included two cohorts of 168,428 patients each.

The researchers found that the incidence of VTE was 11.0 versus 12.9 events per 1,000 patient-years in the GLP-1 RA and DPP-4 inhibitor cohorts, respectively, with an 18 percent lower risk for VTE for those receiving GLP-1 RAs (hazard ratio [HR], 0.82). Compared with those on DPP-4 inhibitors, patients receiving GLP-1 RAs had a lower risk for pulmonary embolism and deep venous thrombosis (HRs, 0.78 and 0.85, respectively). In a subgroup analysis, the differences in VTE rates were similar for patients with and without obesity (HRs, 0.80 and 0.82, respectively).

"These results support the hypothesis that use of GLP-1 RA can lead to a reduction in VTE risk," the authors write. "Further studies are needed to elucidate the mechanisms and causality underlying the association between GLP-1 RA use and reduction of VTE risk, and whether these findings extend to patients using GLP-1 RA for weight control without T2DM."

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

