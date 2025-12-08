ASH: Guidelines Updated for Management of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Older Adults

MONDAY, Dec. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In updated 2025 American Society of Hematology guidelines, recommendations are presented for the management of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in older adults; the guidelines were published online Dec. 1 in Blood Advances to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held from Dec. 6 to 9 in Orlando, Florida.Mikkael Sekeres, M.D., from the University of Miami, and colleagues developed evidence-based guidelines to support patients, clinicians, and other health professionals in their decisions about treatment of AML in older adults.The panel agreed upon nine critical clinical recommendations. These recommendations include offering antileukemic therapy over best supportive care for older adults with newly diagnosed AML who are candidates for antileukemic therapy. For patients who are considered candidates for intensive antileukemic therapy, conventional induction and postremission therapy is suggested over a hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytarabine monotherapy induction and postremission therapy; conventional induction and postremission therapy or hypomethylating agent or low-dose cytarabine-based induction and postremission therapy are suggested in combination with venetoclax. Postremission therapy is recommended over no additional therapy for those who achieve remission after at least a single cycle of conventional induction therapy and those who are not candidates for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Antileukemic therapy in combination with an FLT3 inhibitor is suggested over antileukemic therapy alone in those with newly diagnosed AML who have an FLT3 mutation. Red blood cell transfusions are suggested over no transfusions for those with AML who are no longer receiving antileukemic therapy."We developed these guidelines to mirror the experience of an older adult's conversations with their doctor as they're considering treatment," Sekeres said in a statement. "The very first of those conversations is whether or not a person should receive any treatment."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter