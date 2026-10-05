Blood Disorders

ASH Issues Guidance on Serum Ferritin Thresholds for Diagnosing Iron Deficiency

Serum ferritin threshold of ≤20 ng/mL is suggested for children ages 9 months to 4 years
red blood cells
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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