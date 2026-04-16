Blood Disorders

Clinician Notes for Sickle Cell Patients Often Include High Number of Negative Descriptors

More negative descriptors reported than for Black patients without sickle cell disease or those with chronic pain, similar to those with OUD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Blood Disorders
Race
Opioids
Sickle Cell Anemia

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