Blood Disorders

Genetic Screening Can ID Hemoglobinopathy Prevalence

Most of those with heterozygosity for sickle cell trait did not carry an ICD-10 sickle cell diagnosis
blood genetics gene
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Blood Disorders
Screening
Genetics
Sickle Cell Anemia