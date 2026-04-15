Guidelines Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Acquired Aplastic Anemia

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations for the diagnosis and management of severe acquired aplastic anemia are presented in a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society of Hematology and published online March 24 in Blood Advances.Phillip Scheinberg, M.D., Ph.D., from Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues developed evidence-based guidelines to support patients, clinicians, and other health care professionals in their decisions about the management and diagnosis of severe and very severe immune-acquired aplastic anemia.The authors agreed on 33 recommendations and four good practice statements relating to use of diagnostic tests, treatment strategies, and supportive care. The recommendations include expanded use of advanced diagnostic testing to improve diagnosis and guide decisions relating to treatment; personalized initial treatment relating to age and fully matched donor availability; incorporation of eltrombopag into immunosuppressive regimens to improve blood cell counts for adults and children; use of antimicrobial prophylaxis in high-risk patients; and guidance for patients who do not respond or relapse after initial immunosuppression. Mainly due to reliance on small, nonrandomized studies, the certainty of evidence was rated as low or very low."We hope these guidelines will not only improve patient outcomes but also expand access to diagnostic testing and catalyze broader global access to transplant and immunosuppressive therapies," Scheinberg said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter