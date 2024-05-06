Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Use Has Increased for All Racial Groups

MONDAY, May 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) use has increased among all racial/ethnic groups and has increased faster among non-Hispanic African Americans (NHAAs) and Hispanics than non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs), according to a study published online April 25 in Blood Advances.

Nandita Khera, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, and colleagues examined the volume and rates of change of autologous (auto) HCT and allogeneic (allo) HCT over time and trends in overall survival among NHWs, NHAAs, Hispanics, and 'others' across two five-year cohorts from 2009 to 2018. Data were included from 79,904 autoHCTs and 65,665 alloHCTs.

The researchers found that for both autoHCT and alloHCT, the rates of increase in volume were significantly higher for Hispanics and NHAAs than for NHWs. Across racial/ethnic groups, adjusted overall mortality after autoHCT was comparable. Compared with NHWs, NHAA adult and pediatric patients had a higher risk for mortality after alloHCT (hazard ratios, 1.13 and 1.62, respectively). In all four racial/ethnic groups, there was improvement seen in overall survival over time after both autoHCT and alloHCT.

"Our study highlights the progress in increasing the rate of change in autoHCT and alloHCT for everyone and in narrowing the gap in survival between race/ethnicity groups for certain diseases," the authors write. "However, the risk of overall mortality for NHAAs remains high."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

