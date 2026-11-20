FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For children with or without iron-deficiency anemia (IDA), daily supplementation with iron may result in a reduction in IDA with little to no difference in morbidity, according to a review published online Nov. 17 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.Kripa Rajagopalan, Ph.D., from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the benefits and harms of daily oral iron supplementation in infants, children, and adolescents aged 0 to 19 years with or without IDA.The researchers found that compared with no intervention/placebo, iron supplementation made little to no difference to height/length-for-age z-score, weight-for-height/length z-score, cough, fever, and respiratory illness; however, iron supplementation probably reduces IDA. Little to no difference in vomiting and diarrhea may result from iron supplementation, but very uncertain evidence was seen for constipation. Supplementation may reduce anemia and ID and may increase discoloration of stool, although evidence is very uncertain. Compared with no intervention/placebo, iron supplementation with folic acid (IFA) probably decreases ID and IDA, but very uncertain evidence was seen for the effects on anemia. Little to no difference to morbidity was seen for IFA in terms of diarrhea or respiratory illness. Supplementation of iron with vitamins/minerals versus no intervention/placebo probably reduces ID; the evidence was very uncertain, but it may reduce IDA and anemia."Our review shows that daily iron supplements do what they are meant to do, which is reduce iron deficiency anemia, without any measurable impact on the common illnesses parents and health workers worry about," Rajagopalan said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter